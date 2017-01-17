Former Olympic rower David Calder will test out the political waters in the upcoming provincial election.
The 38-year old Victoria native will represent the BC Liberals in the Island riding of Saanich South.
The seat is currently held by the NDP’s Lana Popham.
In announcing Calder’s selection, the provincial Liberals describe him as having “a diverse combination of athletic, public, and private sector experience.”
Calder represented Canada at four Olympic games including in Sydney, Athens, Beijing and London.
He won silver in the Men’s coxless pair with Scott Frandson in China in 2008.
Calder will be acclaimed at a Candidate Selection Meeting on Thursday, January 19th.