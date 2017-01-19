CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Traffic snarled Alex Fraser Bridge to get additional lane
January 19, 2017
Decriminalization should be considered to stop overdose crisis, says Vancouver's chief doctor
January 19, 2017
Vancouver's Trump Tower unveils sign days before inauguration
January 19, 2017
Fourth 'habituated' cougar killed in Penticton this week
January 19, 2017
Teens take centre stage at PuSh for thriller Concord Floral
January 19, 2017

Canadian Press

Jury begins deliberations for accused human smugglers linked to MV Sun Sea

January 19, 2017

Supreme Court justice in Brazil dies in plane crash

January 19, 2017

Photomontages from Holocaust memorial selfies go viral

January 19, 2017

City of Edmonton scraps Joseph Boyden’s slot at Winter Cities Shake-Up event

January 19, 2017

Two men charged for alleged prison assault of Dennis Oland at New Brunswick jail

January 19, 2017

CHEK Sports

From Western Speedway to Daytona: UVIC Grad Josh Reaume aiming for breakout year
January 18, 2017
Belmont Secondary football star Dontae Bull verbally commits to Fresno State University
January 18, 2017
Victoria's Jamie Benn snaps
January 17, 2017
Victoria's Michael Saunders signs in Philly
January 17, 2017
Plays of the Week - 01/16/17
January 16, 2017

2016 Top Stories

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria
December 20, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal
December 21, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis
December 27, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city
December 22, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Record real estate market
December 23, 2016

Top Stories

Flooding closes Cowichan Lake Road, detour available
January 19, 2017
Pedestrian fatality after being hit by truck in Nanaimo
January 19, 2017
Warrants issued for Nanaimo men who skipped court on fraud charges
January 19, 2017
Kelly Ellard denied day trips by parole board
January 18, 2017
Incoming Trump presidency causes concern for Victoria's tech sector
January 18, 2017
More overdose deaths in B.C. last month than ever before: report
January 18, 2017

