Flooding closes Cowichan Lake Road, detour available

A portion of Cowichan Lake Road has been closed due to flooding.

The underside of the road has washed away, leading Mainroad South Island Contracting to close a portion of it.

The work is being done approximately 200 metres east of Riverbottom Road where a small creek runs underneath the roadway.

A detour is currently in effect at Riverbottom Road, with access via Barnjum Road.

Crews responded Wednesday afternoon after they were advised of the situation, says operations manager Leon Bohmer.

Traffic control has been in place since last night, with officials anticipating work to be completed in the next 24 hours.

But Bohmer also says this is only be a quick fix and long-term repairs will be made in the summer.