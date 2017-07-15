Flapjacks, rodeo and Indian Village on itinerary for prime minister at Stampede

CALGARY — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will don the stetson once more as he visits the Calgary Stampede today.

Trudeau gets an early start to the day with an 8:30 a.m. meeting with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

He'll then take in a couple of Stampede breakfasts hosted by community organizations.

Trudeau will later visit the Indian Village with Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr, who is also the MP for Calgary Centre, before taking in some of the Stampede rodeo competition.

Initially, the Prime Minister's Office had announced Trudeau was too busy and would not be able to fit the Stampede, which wraps up Sunday, into his schedule.

But officials later said he had changed his mind and would visit Calgary after attending the National Governors Association conference in Rhode Island.

The Canadian Press