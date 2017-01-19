Five stories in the news today, Jan. 19

Five stories in the news for Thursday, Jan. 19

CANADIAN TRAVELLING TO WASHINGTON TO PROTEST TRUMP

Hundreds of Canadians will be in Washington, D.C., to take part in a massive protest and rally on the first day of Donald Trump's new administration. Organizers of Saturday's Women's March on Washington say they expect about 200,000 people to take part in the demonstration. Many say they are speaking out against Trump's offensive comments during his presidential campaign about women and immigrants.

LA LOCHE SHOOTING ANNIVERSARY

This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of a mass shooting in northern Saskatchewan. A teen first killed two brothers at a home in La Loche before targeting the high school, killing a teacher and a tutor and wounding seven others. A student, who was 17 at the time, has pleaded guilty to the shooting and is to be sentenced in the spring.

JURY TO BEGIN DELIBERATING IN MIGRANT CASE

A jury in Vancouver is expected to begin deliberations today in the case of four men accused of smuggling hundreds of Tamil migrants into Canada. Two Canadians and two Sri Lankans have pleaded not guilty to organizing the voyage of the MV Sun Sea, which involved crossing the Pacific Ocean on a dilapidated cargo vessel without a formal crew.

B.C. SETS DRUG DEATH RECORD, SEEKS FEDERAL HELP

New numbers show last month was British Columbia's worst ever when it comes to illicit drug overdose deaths. December saw 142 fatalities, topping the previous month's previous record of 128. B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake says the toll could have been far higher and is warning the federal government that the epidemic is spreading across Canada.

RAONIC ADVANCES AT AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Third-seeded Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., is through to the third round of the Australian Open after defeating Gilles Muller on Thursday. Raonic will next face No. 25 Gilles Simon. Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., is also in thr third round after her victory China's Peng Shuai on Wednesday. Bouchard had reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2014.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Quebec Labour Minister Dominique Vien will make an announcement about the province's minimum wage.

— Statistics Canada will release the monthly survey for manufacturing for November and travel between Canada and other countries.

The Canadian Press