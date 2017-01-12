Five stories in the news today, Jan. 12

Five stories in the news for Thursday, Jan. 12

PM TRUDEAU TO START CROSS-COUNTRY TOUR

Justin Trudeau's cross-country tour to touch base with average Canadians begins today. The first leg starts in the Ottawa area and winds up in London, Ont., on Friday, with stops along the way at a number of Ontario towns and cities. Trudeau will later visit Quebec, B.C. and the Prairies, then the Atlantic provinces and the North.

FUNERAL TODAY FOR EX-SOLDIER'S WIFE, DAUGHTER

The funeral for a former Canadian soldier's wife and daughter will be held today in Tracadie, N.S. Lionel Desmond was a 33-year-old veteran of the war in Afghanistan who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. He took his own life last week after he fatally shot his 52-year-old mother, his wife Shanna and their 10-year daughter Aaliyah.

FEDS EXPLORE NEW HOUSING BENEFIT

The federal government is looking at creating a new benefit to help low-income Canadians who struggle to pay the rent each month. Multiple sources say officials want to establish a new housing supplement program that would link benefits to individuals, rather than housing units — a departure from how such supplements have typically worked in Canada.

ONTARIO CABINET CHANGES EXPECTED TODAY

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is expected to appoint a new corrections minister today and possibly make other changes to her cabinet. David Orazietti resigned as community safety and correctional services minister last month and also quit as MPP for Sault Ste. Marie, citing family reasons. A government source says the shuffle won't involve any members not already in cabinet.

AUTHOR SAYS SORRY FOR BEING 'TOO VOCAL' ON NATIVE ISSUES

Acclaimed author Joseph Boyden has issued an apology for being "too vocal" on many indigenous issues. It was his second public statement to address a controversy surrounding his indigenous heritage, which began last month after an investigation into his background by an Aboriginal Peoples Television Network reporter. Boyden says while his intentions were good, he apologized for letting himself be the "go-to person" in the media for indigenous issues.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release the new housing price index for November.

— The CRTC will hold a public hearing on the establishment of a regulatory framework for next-generation 911.

