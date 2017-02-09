Five stories in the news today, Feb. 9

Five stories in the news for Thursday, Feb. 9:

———

TRUDEAU HEADS NORTH FOR FIRST TIME AS P-M

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers of health, indigenous affairs and social development will be in Iqaluit today to meet with Inuit leaders. The visit comes a day after Trudeau met with Yukon Premier Sandy Silver in Ottawa, where they discussed infrastructure, economic growth, energy and reconciliation.

———

BOMBARDIER DEAL PROMPTS TRADE BATTLE WITH BRAZIL

Brazil has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization, accusing Canada of providing unfair subsidies to Bombardier. The Montreal-based aerospace giant received billions in government support last year, and another $372.5 million on Wednesday. Brazil says the loans may further distort the aerospace sector.

———

TRIPLE MURDER TRIAL TO HEAR CROWN'S FINAL WITNESSES

The Crown is expected to wrap up its case in a triple murder trial related to the disappearance of a Calgary couple and their five-year-old grandson. Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson Nathan O'Brien were last seen at their home in June 2014. Douglas Garland, 57, is on trial in Calgary on three counts of first-degree murder.

———

BAIL POSTPONED FOR CANADIAN IN AUSTRALIA

A bail hearing has been postponed for one of three Quebecers accused of trying to import a large amount of cocaine into Australia last year. Melina Roberge, 23, will have to wait until Feb. 23 to know if she can be released on bail pending trial. She, along with Isabelle Lagace, 28, and Andre Tamine, 64, were arrested Aug. 29, 2016 after the MS Sea Princess docked in Sydney.

———

PUSH FOR NEW BLOOD DONORS IN 2017

Canadian Blood Services hopes to find thousands of new donors this year after it reduced how often female donors can give blood. The change was implemented in December as part of tougher guidelines on the amount of hemoglobin or iron required in the blood. It means women are now required to wait 12 weeks between donations, rather than eight.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release the new housing price index for December.

— Finance Minister Bill Morneau holds meetings with U.S. government officials in Washington, D.C.

— Companies reporting earnings today include Domtar, Agropur, Telus, Agrium, Cameco and Canfor.

— Maroun Diab, husband of Nova Scotia cabinet minister Lena Diab, appears in a Halifax court on charges including assault.

— Air Canada will unveil new uniforms and menu items.

The Canadian Press