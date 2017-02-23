Five stories in the news today, Feb. 23

Five stories in the news for Thursday, Feb. 23:

———

ALBERTA PRESENTS 3Q NUMBERS ON BUDGET

Albertans will learn today if there's any good news to report on the province's multibillion-dollar deficit. Finance Minister Joe Ceci will reveal the third-quarter update for the budget at the legislature. The province was expected to run up a $10.9 billion deficit this year.

———

VANCOUVER SEEKS COURT REVIEW OF PIPELINE PLAN

The City of Vancouver is launching another court case in a bid to derail Kinder Morgan's proposed pipeline expansion. Council members have voted to proceed with a judicial review of B.C.'s environmental assessment of the Trans Mountain project. In June, the city filed another court challenge aimed at quashing the National Energy Board's recommended approval of the $6.8-billion project.

———

POLICE REVEAL DETAILS OF GUNS AND DRUGS PROBE

Police say they'll be giving details of a lengthy drugs and guns investigation at news conference today in Vaughan, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police say the international investigation involved the distribution of drugs and firearms. Police say it also involved investigation of proceeds of crime in Ontario, Quebec, and the United States.

———

FIVE FEDERAL BYELECTIONS CALLED

Byelections will be held on April 3 to fill five vacant federal ridings, but the contests are unlikely to change much in the House of Commons. One of the ridings is Calgary Heritage — former prime minister Stephen Harper's old turf and one of the safest Conservative seats in the country. he other byelections will be held in Calgary Midnapore, the Montreal riding of Saint-Laurent, the Toronto-area riding of Markham-Thornill and Ottawa-Vanier.

———

P.E.I. SEEKS TO CONFIRM COUNTRY'S BIRTHPLACE

Two of Canada's friendliest provinces are in a polite tug of war over which can claim bragging rights as the catalyst of Confederation. Two Prince Edward Island federal politicians — MP Wayne Easter and Senator Diane Griffin — have each introduced bills intended to have Charlottetown recognized as the birthplace of Confederation. This comes after New Brunswick revealed its slogan for Canada 150 celebrations: "Celebrate Where It All Began."

———

The Canadian Press