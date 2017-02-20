Five stories in the news for Monday, Feb. 20:

———

FEDERAL PROGRAM ADMIN COSTS OUTSTRIP GRANT PAYMENTS:

A federal fund set up to give financial help to parents whose children have been murdered or gone missing has spent more than 14 times as much on administration costs as it has on grants. Internal government documents obtained by The Canadian Press show the fund doled out $170,000 in grants as of March of 2015. But it spent more than $2.4 million on costs, not including employee benefits. The documents outlining the gaping disparity between administrative costs and grants underline how stringent criteria has made many parents ineligible for the fund.

———

BEATING AT CALGARY JAIL SHOULD CONCERN PUBLIC, LAWYER SAYS:

A criminal lawyer who has raised concerns about safety at a Calgary jail says the public should be alarmed that a convicted murderer was beaten up last week. Balfour Der says Douglas Garland is entitled to protection and basic human rights. Der, who doesn't represent Garland, says some of his clients have been attacked and it's not something that should ever happen at a Canadian jail. Garland was convicted last week in the killings of a Calgary couple and their grandson.

———

KIDS AT OD RISK WHEN OPIOIDS IN HOME: STUDY:

A newly released study says young children whose mothers have been prescribed opioids are at an increased risk of being hospitalized for an overdose from the potent pain medications, most often through accidental ingestion. The researchers found that kids whose moms were given an opioid had more than twice the risk of suffering an overdose compared to children whose mothers were put on anti-inflammatory pills. Codeine, oxycodone and methadone were the most common cause of the drug overdoses.

———

TORY LEADERSHIP HOPEFULS SQUARE OFF IN VANCOUVER:

Sunday's unofficial Conservative leadership debate was a relatively tame affair with only a few sharp exchanges, such as whether to scrap the Trudeau government's proposed carbon tax. Youth unemployment and Canada's growing opioid crisis were also major topics. The debate in Vancouver hosted nine of the 14 people vying to lead the country's official Opposition. Among the marquee candidates missing from the fray were reality TV star Kevin O'Leary and Ontario MP Kellie Leitch.

———

TAPS WIDE OPEN FOR QUEBEC MAPLE SYRUP PRODUCERS:

The world's largest producer of maple syrup is ramping up output as it fends off rising competition from the U.S. and neighbouring provinces. Some five million taps are being added over the next two years to the existing 43 million spigots. The Quebec Maple Syrup Federation says it's intended to satisfy a growing appetite for the natural sugar, which is increasingly being used as an ingredient in food and drinks.

———

The Canadian Press