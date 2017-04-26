Five stories in the news for Wednesday, April 26

———

PHILPOTT FRUSTRATED OVER LACK OF OVERDOSE DATA

Health Minister Jane Philpott says she is frustrated with provinces and territories that haven't provided overdose data in the midst of an unprecedented public health crisis. Philpott says she wants to release statistics on fatal overdoses but some jurisdictions don't have records on drug-related deaths that occurred after 2014. Only B.C. and Alberta publicly report overdose deaths on a regular basis.

———

BRACE FOR SOFTWOOD JOB LOSSES, CARR WARNS

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr warns that some people in the softwood industry will lose their jobs because of the hefty import duties being slapped on Canadian lumber exported to the U.S. He adds that Canada is exploring how best to challenge the duties, but the course of action won't become clear until after it receives the reasons for the American decision. And that likely won't come before January at the earliest.

———

ONE SOLDIER DEAD, THREE HURT, IN TRAINING ACCIDENT

One soldier has been killed and three others have been injured in a training accident at CFB Wainwright in Alberta. The military says the soldier killed in a vehicle accident is Sgt. Robert J. Dynerowicz from the Royal Canadian Dragoons, based at CFB Petawawa in Ontario. The accident Tuesday morning occurred as personnel were participating in a live-fire exercise called Rugged Bear.

———

B.C. PARTY LEADERS TO FACE OFF IN DEBATE TODAY

It's show time in British Columbia's election campaign with today's debate between the three party leaders offering a high-stakes chance to leave a mark on the campaign with about two weeks to the finish line. The debate is one of the few opportunities the leaders have to directly challenge each other, all the while under the intense glare of live TV cameras where body language counts as much as scoring verbal points.

———

TESTIMONY CONTINUES AT RCMP TRIAL

RCMP tactical expert Supt. Bruce Stuart will continue his testimony today at the national police force's trial on charges of violating the Canada Labour Code. The allegations against the RCMP stem from its response to a 2014 shooting rampage in Moncton, N.B., which claimed the lives of three officers and left two others wounded.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— The final Conservative Party of Canada leadership debate will be held in Toronto.

— A slew of companies report earnings today, including BCE, Sears Canada, Suncor, ATCO, Goldcorp, Canfor and Cenovus Energy.

— Statistics Canada will release the retail trade figures for February.

— Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will release its quarterly Housing Market Assessment.

— Fort McMurray Mayor Melissa Blake and Regional Fire Chief Jody Butz will provide an update on the recovery from the 2016 wildfire.

— Transport Minister Marc Garneau will make an announcement in Montreal regarding rail safety in Canada.

The Canadian Press