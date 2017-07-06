Five stories in the news for today, July 6

Five stories in the news for Thursday, July 6

———

PM TRUDEAU GERMANY-BOUND FOR G20

After meeting with Queen Elizabeth in Scotland, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads across the North Sea today to Hamburg, Germany to get ready for Friday's opening of the G20 summit. The heads of 20 of the word's largest economies are expected to clash over trade, security and other issues. Trudeau and host German Chancellor Angela Merkel will try to focus the G20 on the Paris climate change agreement.

———

KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DUE IN COURT TODAY

A 19-year-old man is to appear in a Prince Albert, Sask., court today to face charges related to the abduction of an eight-year-old girl. Jared John Charles is being charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault and other charges. An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for the girl after she disappeared from a playground in Prince Albert. She was found later that night and her parents say she is doing well.

———

LAC-MEGANTIC MARKS 4TH ANNIVERSARY OF RAIL TRAGEDY

Residents in Lac-Megantic, Que., will attend a church service and attend an outdoor vigil to mark the fourth anniversary of a train derailment that killed 47 people. The explosive disaster on July 6, 2013, led to hundreds of millions of dollars in clean-up and reconstruction costs as well as the bankruptcy of Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway. Residents continue demanding a bypass to steer trains away from the town's core.

———

FEDS LAY OUT INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDING RULES

The Trudeau government is telling provinces and territories that billions in new infrastructure money won't flow unless lower levels of government show that the spending will boost economic growth. In letters being delivered today, Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi tells his provincial counterparts that the government is taking an outcomes-based approach to funding decisions.

———

STAMPEDE EXPECTED TO BE A SCORCHER

It's going to be a scorcher of a Stampede. Temperatures are expected to soar above 30 C on Friday, when Calgary kicks off its annual 10-day celebration of all things cowboy, and stay hot through the weekend. David Phillips, a senior climatologist at Environment Canada, says no rain is expected during the Stampede — a stark contrast from last year when it rained all but one day.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will presents a schedule of the group's summer activities.

— Statistics Canada will release May data on building permits and international merchandise trade.

— The Toronto Real Estate Board will release its mid-year forecast.

— Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will make an infrastructure announcement.

— A Celebration of Life will be held for former Edmonton Oiler Dave Semenko at Rogers Place.

The Canadian Press