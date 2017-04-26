TORONTO — A rescue operation was underway in downtown Toronto on Wednesday morning after a woman became stuck atop a pulley device swinging from a tall crane. Here are five things to know about the rescue.

WHERE: The crane was at a construction site in the heart of the city's core, on Wellesley Street near Yonge Street. The pulley device the woman was on measured about 15 centimetres by 60 centimetres.

WHEN: Fire officials say crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m. ET. The temperature at the time was about 5C. A rescuer reached the woman at 8 a.m.

WHO: The woman is believed to be in her mid-20s. Her identity is not known.

THE RESCUE: A firefighter climbed to the top of the crane and rappelled down to the pulley device the woman was sitting on and strapped a harness to her.

WHY: Fire crews believe the woman climbed up the crane, crawled out on the end of it and slid down that cable to the pulley device. There was no immediate indication as to why the woman climbed atop the crane.

The Canadian Press