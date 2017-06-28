Five Eyes stress sharing information to battle ‘relentless’ terrorist plots

OTTAWA — Security and justice officials from the Five Eyes alliance say they will explore more timely and detailed information sharing to detect terrorists and extremist fighters.

In a joint communique issued today, the partners say Daesh and its affiliates will continue to attack soft targets in public spaces.

Public security ministers and attorneys general from Canada, the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand gathered in Ottawa for two days of closed-door talks that wrapped up Tuesday.

The sessions followed a rash of deadly attacks in Britain that highlighted the international alliance's concerns about the threat of homegrown extremism and the backlash it can provoke.

In order to help prevent "sophisticated and relentless plots," the countries affirmed the importance of sharing information among partners on known criminal and terrorist actors.

The joint message comes as officials in Ottawa step up security measures in anticipation of tens of thousands of people assembling on Parliament Hill to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday.

— Follow @JimBronskill on Twitter

The Canadian Press