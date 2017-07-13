CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Cellphone, confusing crossing signals caused train to hit B.C. ambulance, says TSB
July 13, 2017
A 'brilliant reflector of the human condition:' Andy Serkis returns in War for the Planet of the Apes
July 13, 2017
First Nations evacuations complicated by legacy of residential schools, expert says
July 13, 2017
Police in New Westminster, B.C., recommend charges in teen's fatal drug overdose
July 13, 2017
Province trying to manage firefighter exhaustion as wildfires rage in B.C.
July 13, 2017
Weekend winds could spread B.C. wildfires to new areas, official warns
July 13, 2017
Home sales in Greater Vancouver show signs of recovery: Royal LePage
July 13, 2017
Will Victoria find favour with new B.C. government?
July 13, 2017

Canadian Press

Fisheries Department suspends some whale rescues following rescuer death

July 13, 2017

Montreal parts ways with traffic czar after just a few months

July 13, 2017

Forestry analyst says quota-based softwood deal possible next month

July 13, 2017

IMF approves Liberals’ handling of economy, warns of longer-term challenges

July 13, 2017

The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

July 13, 2017

Tests confirm 200 dead cows drank toxic water on Saskatchewan pasture

July 13, 2017

Claire Eccles makes first WCL start tonight against Pippins
July 12, 2017
North American Indigenous Games offers unique opportunity for Island Teens
July 12, 2017
Chemainus Baseball Association reaches out to Cuban team, sparks bond and a return trip
July 11, 2017
District 7 little league playoffs kick off at National Diamond
July 10, 2017
Plays of the week
July 10, 2017
'Vantastic' Vansau named West Coast League Player of the Week
July 10, 2017
Cobble Hill man says Duncan bypass would ease commute for many
July 12, 2017
Performers arrive in Victoria for first annual Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival
July 11, 2017
Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger
July 10, 2017
Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants speed limit changes on Malahat
July 10, 2017
Think your car doesn't get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again
July 07, 2017
CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping
July 06, 2017
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death
July 04, 2017
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year
July 02, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria
July 02, 2017
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony
July 01, 2017

