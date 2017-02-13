BC Ferries says it’s trying to “drum up some interest”

The Queen of Burnaby transports customers between Powell River and Comox and she’s now also on the auction block.

You could likely pick up the 52 year old ferry for less than the cost of the average home on Vancouver Island.

The minimum bid set by BC Ferries is $400,000

“I wouldn’t give them that much money for it for sure,” says BC Ferries customer Butch Harrold.

BC Ferries is replacing the Queen of Burnaby with the Salish Orca this spring. It arrived in BC waters a month ago.

BC Ferries has usually used ship broker’s to sell vessels it’s retiring. It did sell the Pacificats at auction but this will be the first time it uses an online auction.

“We just wanted to try something different to see if we could drum up some interest,” says BC Ferries Corporate Affairs Executive Director Deborah Marshall. “It’s quite a limited market for used vessels of this age.”

The listing says the vessel is in compliance with all necessary regulatory requirements and all equipment is maintained to acceptable industry standards.

The ship has had its mechanical issues which has frustrated those in Powell River who rely on ferries.

The auction website, govdeals, says it has 20-thousand registered Canadian bidders and more than half a million worldwide.

“Govdeals has sold a total of five ferries,” says Peter Johns of govdeals.ca “We haven’t actually sold one in Canada yet but we’re hoping to break that barrier on Wednesday.”

Twelve noon Wednesday is when the auction ends and if there are no bidders by then BC Ferries will need to consider if it wants to drop its price or try selling it a different way.