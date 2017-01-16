WATCH: For the very first time since it was built in 1855, The Craigflower schoolhouse faces a property tax bill and it’s a huge hit to those who lease the bu <br /> <span itemprop="name" content="5 Craigflower School Tax"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="111"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_u4x7ijer/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br /> ilding. Isabelle Raghem reports.

It is an unwelcomed first for an important piece of local history.

“I was shocked to see the amount and that we were due the taxes,” said Hallmark Heritage Society President Ken Johnson.

The local Heritage Society has been leasing the government owned property along the Gorge for several years, hosting lectures and showcasing historic images.

So when the group’s president signed a 20-year lease with the province back in July, he was thrilled.

“We thought this was the ideal situation for us,” said Johnson.

The building has never been taxed since being built in 1855, which is why the society didn’t think they needed to apply for a tax exemption with the district of Saanich.

“It seems there is an obscure clause that says if you take a 20-year lease, you become subject to the tax,” Johnson explained.

BC Assessment valued the property at $138,000.

Based on 2016 rates, the society would have to pay nearly $3,000 in taxes — a huge hit for a non-profit with an annual budget of only $10,000.

“We certainly hadn’t budgeted for it, something I don’t think we could ever budget. It would represent a third of our budget to pay the estimated tax on this building,” Johnson said.

Adding to frustrations, the assessment classified the property as a ‘business’.

The nonprofit says they agreed to take on much of the building’s maintenance, but the taxation was unexpected.

“We agreed to pay hydro and security, and removed those expenses from the books of the provincial government, and now we find out we have to pay the municipal taxes,” says Johnson.

The district of Saanich tells CHEK News: “To date, we have not received an exemption request from this property,” adding that they happy to work with them in future years.

While the local society knows it may too late this year, the president hopes to see a change in policy that would exempt taxation of long term leases on all provincially owned heritage sites.

In an email to CHEK News, the Province said: “We are currently working with the District of Saanich, the Society and BC Assessment to find a solution in the interim that does not leave Hallmark out of pocket until they can formally apply for exemption next year.”

