A Vancouver Island family is pleading for the return of ceremonial heirlooms that were stolen from their home in Port Hardy.

Last Friday, Ferrin Willie and her partner Jordan Hunt travelled from Victoria to the family home in Port Hardy to pick up the regalia they needed for their daughter’s 10 moons ceremony. At first, Hunt couldn’t find the regalia in the storage room and when Willie came over to help, she couldn’t find any of the items either.

“I realized that we must obviously have been robbed and our regalia had been stolen,” Willie said.

At least 68 items were taken from the family collection of First Nations regalia and art. The stolen items included masks, rattles, blankets, aprons, headdresses and drums. Willie and her three siblings had inherited some of the items from their late father, David Gladstone. Gladstone was an Heiltsuk artist and former chief who passed away 12 years ago.

“There was little bits left but six trunks were emptied out, two trunks were taken,” Willie said.

The trunks had not been locked at the time but the family discovered the door to the room was unlocked when they got to the house to prepare for the weekend ceremony.

“Initially I just discovered that our personal collection was gone and in that was a blanket and apron set,” Willie said.

Willie said she had planned to use the Chilkat blanket-apron set for her daughter’s 10 moons ceremony, a Kwakwaka’wakw naming ritual for children. The blanket had been made for her older daughter, who is six. The blanket has a yellow, black and white border.

“That was really upsetting because at that point, it’s like eight o’clock at night and her naming ceremony was going to be the next day in the afternoon and not having anything made for her, that was really hard to take in,” Willie said.

When she was driving away from the house, Willie remembered she had made a little blanket and apron that she made her daughter when she was three months old. Willie’s mother quickly sewed a border to extend the set.

The police were called after the family discovered the theft. Willie said they estimate the items were stolen between mid-April and May. Willie said they had been renting out the house, furnished, for a few months.

She also talked to a man who owns several pawn shops on the Island, who told her he didn’t think they would show up in one of his shops or any others on Vancouver Island.

“It’s kind of a unique thing it seems,” Willie said. “Not your typical robbery.”

As the days pass, Willie said she is accepting the situation.

“Initially to me, it honestly felt like somebody had died. I just felt such a huge sense of loss and grief and it was really hard to pull myself together to move forward for our feast and what we needed to do,” Willie said.

Port Hardy RCMP are investigating the theft. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-949-6335. Willie can also be reached on Facebook through the post below: