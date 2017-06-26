CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Mostly clear
15°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Researchers seek 1,000 Vancouver pot shop users for survey
Researchers seek 1,000 Vancouver pot shop users for survey

Researchers seek 1,000 Vancouver pot shop users for survey

June 26, 2017
Canada Post suspends mail delivery after crow attacks
Canada Post suspends mail delivery after crow attacks

Canada Post suspends mail delivery after crow attacks

June 26, 2017
Vancouver restaurants may have to list alcohol percentages on menus
Vancouver restaurants may have to list alcohol percentages on menus

Vancouver restaurants may have to list alcohol percentages on menus

June 26, 2017
'Every day had its own version of difficult': Washington State man paddles to Alaska
'Every day had its own version of difficult': Washington State man paddles to Alaska

‘Every day had its own version of difficult’: Washington State man paddles to Alaska

June 26, 2017
Vancouver to set fees for electric car charging
Vancouver to set fees for electric car charging

Vancouver to set fees for electric car charging

June 26, 2017
'He lived for soccer': Dylan Buckle murdered in Lund
'He lived for soccer': Dylan Buckle murdered in Lund

‘He lived for soccer’: Dylan Buckle murdered in Lund

June 26, 2017
Algae bloom prompts warning to stay out of north Okanagan Lake
Algae bloom prompts warning to stay out of north Okanagan Lake

Algae bloom prompts warning to stay out of north Okanagan Lake

June 26, 2017
Check out how B.C. chefs are celebrating Canada 150
Check out how B.C. chefs are celebrating Canada 150

Check out how B.C. chefs are celebrating Canada 150

June 26, 2017

Canadian Press

Celebration of life held for boxer Tim Hague, who died after knockout in match

June 26, 2017

Flint airport officer stabbed during attack out of hospital

June 26, 2017

Alberta Health Services fires two employees over indigenous racial slur

June 26, 2017

Canadian lumber producers face average 27 per cent duties with second wave

June 26, 2017

Woman defends sending friendly emails to RCMP inspector after alleged assault

June 26, 2017

Police seek man who took a puppy and 4 kittens from Barrie, Ontario, pet shop

June 26, 2017

CHEK Sports

Victoria's Brendan De Jong drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes
Victoria's Brendan De Jong drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes

Victoria’s Brendan De Jong drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes

June 26, 2017
Sooke Loggers host World no.1 New Zealand in Fastball exhibition
Sooke Loggers host World no.1 New Zealand in Fastball exhibition

Sooke Loggers host World no.1 New Zealand in Fastball exhibition

June 26, 2017
Griffen Outhouse, Ryan Gagnon heading to NHL Prospect Camp
Griffen Outhouse, Ryan Gagnon heading to NHL Prospect Camp

Griffen Outhouse, Ryan Gagnon heading to NHL Prospect Camp

June 26, 2017
Plays of the Week - June 26th
Plays of the Week - June 26th

Plays of the Week – June 26th

June 26, 2017
Game On! 06/25/17
Game On! 06/25/17

Game On! 06/25/17

June 25, 2017
HarbourCats drop rubbermatch to Sweets
HarbourCats drop rubbermatch to Sweets

HarbourCats drop rubbermatch to Sweets

June 25, 2017
Beautiful Gardens Photo Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Your Country, Your Story
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Saanich police warn public of two sex assaults in Gordon Head
Saanich police warn public of two sex assaults in Gordon Head

Saanich police warn public of two sex assaults in Gordon Head

June 25, 2017
Fire crews try to contain Mount Arrowsmith fire
Fire crews try to contain Mount Arrowsmith fire

Fire crews try to contain Mount Arrowsmith fire

June 25, 2017
Concerns raised over environmental impact of Victoria's barge fire
Concerns raised over environmental impact of Victoria's barge fire

Concerns raised over environmental impact of Victoria’s barge fire

June 24, 2017
Esquimalt woman speaks out about vehicle purchase horror story
Esquimalt woman speaks out about vehicle purchase horror story

Esquimalt woman speaks out about vehicle purchase horror story

June 23, 2017
Loan company goes after Victoria woman for vehicle she doesn't own
Loan company goes after Victoria woman for vehicle she doesn't own

Loan company goes after Victoria woman for vehicle she doesn’t own

June 21, 2017
Aboriginal Day celebrations highlight ongoing struggle for equality
Aboriginal Day celebrations highlight ongoing struggle for equality

Aboriginal Day celebrations highlight ongoing struggle for equality

June 21, 2017
Reaction continues after Agropur milk recall
Reaction continues after Agropur milk recall

Reaction continues after Agropur milk recall

June 20, 2017
Agropur milk recall making some consumers wary, say grocers
Agropur milk recall making some consumers wary, say grocers

Agropur milk recall making some consumers wary, say grocers

June 19, 2017
Hwy 19 crash sends one to hospital
Hwy 19 crash sends one to hospital

Hwy 19 crash sends one to hospital

June 18, 2017
Running Low on Milk
Running Low on Milk

Running Low on Milk

June 17, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media