The fire danger level in the Coastal Fire region has been raised from moderate to high, prompting warnings from fire officials for people to be more careful.

The fire danger level in the coastal fire region has been raised from moderate to high.

In addition, a ban on campfires will be in effect beginning Thursday at noon.

According to the Coastal Fire Centre, all the wildfires in the region, which includes all of Vancouver Island, have been caused by humans.

"It gets a little frustrating when all you're seeing is human caused fires. It is frustrating to our people when we're putting the word out, we're asking people to be careful, and people continue to do what they do," Marg Drysdale from the Coastal Fire Centre said.

The Langford Fire Department said it put out eight fires in the past two weeks, most of which were likely caused by discarded cigarette butts.

It's a very similar situation in Sooke, where firefighters were on scene Tuesday battling a wildfire on Mount Manuel Quimper.

Officials say that fire was likely caused by humans as well.

"I'm still trying to figure out for myself the need to be hiking in the back woods and be smoking in general. That's always something that I have a hard time digesting," Sooke Fire Chief Kenn Mount said.

The campfire ban will be in effect for the entire Coastal Fire region, with the exception of the Haida Gwaii and the Fog Zone.

Violators could face a range of penalties including a fine of more than $1,000.