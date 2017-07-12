Firefighters attempt to put out a brush fire on Sooke Road on July 12.

Homes have been evacuated due to a fast-moving brush fire on Sooke Road near Kangaroo Road.

RAW VIDEO: Jono McGee captured this video of flames and smoke while driving on Sooke Road after a brush fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Caution: Strong Language.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Around 3:30 p.m., fire crews were called to the out-of-control fire in the 4100 block of Sooke Road in Metchosin, near West Coast Tire & Wheel. West Shore RCMP, the Metchosin Fire Department and four other fire departments.

Eleven kilometres of Highway 14 is closed in both directions from Gillespie Road, east of Sooke to Happy Valley Road in Langford. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. The detour is via Happy Valley Road to Rocky Point Road to Gillespie Road.

CLOSED - #BCHWY14 due to Forest Fire, Detour via Happy Valley Rd to Rocky Point Rd to Gillespie Rd. more info - https://t.co/MQNOonHc50 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 12, 2017

At least one home has caught on fire due to the blaze.

Witnesses said the fire was in several spots before spreading up into the hill. The cause of the blaze is not known at this time.

Firefighters attempt to put out a brush fire on Sooke Road on July 12.

Firefighters attempt to put out a brush fire on Sooke Road on July 12.

A helicopter flies overhead after a brush fire broke out on Sooke Road.

Sooke Resident reports huge fire on Sooke Rd, Sooke RD is closed. Posted by Sooke Emergency Page on Wednesday, July 12, 2017

More to come