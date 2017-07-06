Crews are tackling a wildfire on northern Vancouver Island that started Wednesday night and is now 15 hectares in size.

The fire is located just north of Nimpkish Lake Provincial Park and 10 kilometres south-west of Port McNeill, on the west side of Highway 19. BC Wildfire Service said it is not under control and no structures are at risk, as the blaze is in a remote location.

Thirty-five firefighters and three officers are battling the blaze on the ground, while three helicopters are using buckets to put water on the fire.

An air tanker has been requested to help crews.

A campfire ban is currently in effect for the Coastal Fire Centre, with the exception of Haida Gwaii and a two-kilometre strip along the coast of Vancouver Island known as the “Fog Zone,” due to hot, dry weather throughout the region.The Costal Fire Centre includes Vancouver Island, Sea to Sky area, the Sunshine Coast, the Lower Mainland and the central coast.

As of Thursday, crews are also still working on the 1.2-hectare blaze on Mount Quimper near Sooke. A small brush fire near South Shawnigan Lake Road was quickly extinguished Wednesday afternoon.