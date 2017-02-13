CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Partly cloudy
3°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Revised UBC sexual assault policy calls for independent investigators
Revised UBC sexual assault policy calls for independent investigators

Revised UBC sexual assault policy calls for independent investigators

February 13, 2017
Jobs, trade and women in workforce top agenda for Trudeau-Trump meeting today
Jobs, trade and women in workforce top agenda for Trudeau-Trump meeting today

Jobs, trade and women in workforce top agenda for Trudeau-Trump meeting today

February 13, 2017
Adele, Beyoncé and the few other highlights from the Grammy Awards
Adele, Beyoncé and the few other highlights from the Grammy Awards

Adele, Beyoncé and the few other highlights from the Grammy Awards

February 13, 2017
Rotting rats, flies: Insurance repair disaster causes 'mega destruction' of dream home
Rotting rats, flies: Insurance repair disaster causes 'mega destruction' of dream home

Rotting rats, flies: Insurance repair disaster causes ‘mega destruction’ of dream home

February 13, 2017
Free weddings in downtown Vancouver attract more than 100 people
Free weddings in downtown Vancouver attract more than 100 people

Free weddings in downtown Vancouver attract more than 100 people

February 12, 2017
Buy a BC Ferries vessel for less than a Vancouver condo
Buy a BC Ferries vessel for less than a Vancouver condo

Buy a BC Ferries vessel for less than a Vancouver condo

February 12, 2017
Terrace, B.C. reverend turns church into 'sanctuary from hatred'
Terrace, B.C. reverend turns church into 'sanctuary from hatred'

Terrace, B.C. reverend turns church into ‘sanctuary from hatred’

February 12, 2017
Thousands told to flee California town as nearby dam faces emergency spillway failure
Thousands told to flee California town as nearby dam faces emergency spillway failure

Thousands told to flee California town as nearby dam faces emergency spillway failure

February 12, 2017
Police investigate homicide at Kamloops RV park
Police investigate homicide at Kamloops RV park

Police investigate homicide at Kamloops RV park

February 12, 2017
New website aims to connect refugees with employers
New website aims to connect refugees with employers

New website aims to connect refugees with employers

February 12, 2017

Canadian Press

Alberta PC party dismisses complaint against leadership candidate Jason Kenney

February 13, 2017

Pakistan police: Bomb kills 7 at protest rally in Lahore

February 13, 2017

Hello to marriage? Adele thanks ‘husband’ at Grammys

February 13, 2017

Library of Congress store removes misspelled Trump poster

February 13, 2017

4 dead in French Alps avalanche; 5 others being retrieved

February 13, 2017

CHEK Sports

Game On! 2/12/17
Game On! 2/12/17

Game On! 2/12/17

February 12, 2017
Royals split with the Blazers
Royals split with the Blazers

Royals split with the Blazers

February 12, 2017
Grizzlies can smell Island Division title
Grizzlies can smell Island Division title

Grizzlies can smell Island Division title

February 12, 2017
Sitton's late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs
Sitton's late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs

Sitton’s late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs

February 12, 2017
Duncan's George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile
Duncan's George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile

Duncan’s George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile

February 12, 2017
Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win
Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win

Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win

February 11, 2017
Royals host the Blazers back-to-back
Royals host the Blazers back-to-back

Royals host the Blazers back-to-back

February 10, 2017
Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience
Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience

Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience

February 10, 2017
Vic High looks to return to basketball glory
Vic High looks to return to basketball glory

Vic High looks to return to basketball glory

February 10, 2017
Canadian men's rugby team is ready for Chile
Canadian men's rugby team is ready for Chile

Canadian men’s rugby team is ready for Chile

February 09, 2017

Top Stories

Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria
Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria

Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria

February 12, 2017
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan

Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan

February 10, 2017
Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm
Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm

Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm

February 09, 2017
Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill
Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill

Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill

February 08, 2017
Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions
Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions

Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions

February 08, 2017
Storm Update #2: Conditions deteriorating as snowfall increases
Storm Update #2: Conditions deteriorating as snowfall increases

Storm Update #2: Conditions deteriorating as snowfall increases

February 08, 2017
Updated: Winter storm warning for parts of Vancouver Island and BC Coast
Updated: Winter storm warning for parts of Vancouver Island and BC Coast

Updated: Winter storm warning for parts of Vancouver Island and BC Coast

February 08, 2017
Viral videos: Zamboni driver just helping out, and snow kayaking
Viral videos: Zamboni driver just helping out, and snow kayaking

Viral videos: Zamboni driver just helping out, and snow kayaking

February 07, 2017
Gas shortage, price hike on Vancouver Island
Gas shortage, price hike on Vancouver Island

Gas shortage, price hike on Vancouver Island

February 05, 2017
More snow in Greater Victoria wreaks havoc Friday evening
More snow in Greater Victoria wreaks havoc Friday evening

More snow in Greater Victoria wreaks havoc Friday evening

February 03, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media