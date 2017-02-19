<br /> <span itemprop="name" content="OYSTER INVESTIGATION"></span><br /> <span itemprop="description" content=""></span><br /> <span itemprop="duration" content="32"></span><br /> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1752871/sp/175287100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_ak5oznko/version/100002"></span><br /> <span itemprop="width" content="610"></span><br /> <span itemprop="height" content="343"></span><br />

B.C. oysters are under investigation after more than 200 Canadians contracted the norovirus infection.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has launched the investigation after cases in B.C., Alberta and Ontario were reported by people who say they ate raw or under cooked oysters before getting sick.

Local investigations are still being carried out by provincial health agencies, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), but PHAC has taken on coordination of the investigations now that the outbreak is multi-jurisdictional.

Symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting and nausea — which usually last a day or two.

The health agency is warning consumers that they should cook oysters to an internal temperature of 90-degrees Celsius to avoid getting sick.