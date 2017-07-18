Federal help to cover veterans’ funeral costs not reaching some families: audit

OTTAWA — Veterans Affairs Canada is promising action after an internal audit found the families of some recently deceased veterans may not be getting the funeral benefits they deserve.

Veterans who died because of their military service or whose survivors can't afford a proper burial are eligible to have some funeral costs covered.

How many families aren't getting that money wasn't in the audit, but it did say the estates of only a fraction of the roughly 21,000 veterans who die each year are being assessed to determine whether they qualify.

That includes 3,000 veterans who were receiving disability benefits when they died, but whose families were never contacted about whether they were eligible for financial help with the funeral.

The audit also raises concerns that veterans who were homeless, poor, single or widowed when they died were more at risk of being overlooked than others.

Veterans Affairs, which has long struggled with complaints from veterans about difficulties obtaining support and services, says it is now looking at ways to ensure more access to the program.

The Canadian Press