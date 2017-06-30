Federal health care deal ‘dangerous, reckless and risky:’ Manitoba premier

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he won't be signing on to a federal health care deal he called "dangerous, reckless and risky."

Manitoba is the only province that hasn't signed a bilateral health agreement with the federal government.

Under the deal, Ottawa limits annual health-transfer increases to three per cent a year — half the six per cent annual increase set out in the last long-term agreement with the provinces.

But the federal government has offered up extra money for specific projects in various provinces.

Pallister says he doesn't mind standing alone in opposition to the deal.

He says the deal is bad no matter how many other provinces sign on to it.

"Why would I take a nickel on behalf of Manitobans, what kind of premier would I be, if I accepted that inducement of that shiny nickel now and sacrificed a whole dollar over the next decade for health care?" Pallister said Friday.

"Every worthy cause had to have somebody standing up for it ... Right now, I don't mind standing alone."

The Canadian Press