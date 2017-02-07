CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Kelowna casino dealer arrested for allegedly helping a player cheat
February 07, 2017
8 B.C. mayors want PST removed on heavy industry power bills
February 07, 2017
B.C. government approves new adventure park in Revelstoke
February 07, 2017
Province announces $1.5M to promote B.C. musicians
February 07, 2017
How not to drive in a storm ...
February 07, 2017
Surrey clamps down on dangerous dogs with higher fees and fines
February 07, 2017
Neighbourly help, preparation key to surviving an earthquake, city planner says
February 07, 2017
B.C. woman loses hot tea lawsuit against Starbucks
February 07, 2017
Surrey struggles to find teachers for French immersion
February 07, 2017
Vancouver artist part of Museum of Modern Art's quiet stand against Trump travel ban
February 07, 2017

Canadian Press

Charges stayed in emergency landing in Iqaluit due to unruly passenger

February 07, 2017

Road hog: police in small town Manitoba called to catch pig blocking traffic

February 07, 2017

At a cool $250M, LA mega-mansion is priciest listing in US

February 07, 2017

Houston police still searching for missing Brady jersey

February 07, 2017

First lady says high profile could mean millions for brand

February 07, 2017

CHEK Sports

Plays of the Week-February 6th
February 06, 2017
Game On! 02/05/2017
February 05, 2017
Outhouse spectacular as Royals take down Hitmen
February 05, 2017
Looysen scores highlight reel overtime winner to lift Grizzlies over Vees
February 05, 2017
Wild weather highlights Canada's loss to Argentina at the Americas Rugby Championship in Langford
February 05, 2017
Canadian Women's Rugby Sevens squad captures gold in Australia
February 04, 2017
Royals look to extend winning streak tonight against Hitmen
February 04, 2017
Nanaimo athlete climbing the ranks
February 02, 2017
Grizzlies Looysen accepts CIS Scholarship with Brock University
February 02, 2017
Shane Beatty returns to the Westshore Rebels coaching staff
February 01, 2017

Top Stories

Winter storm warning for Greater Victoria & East Vancouver Island
February 07, 2017
Gas shortage, price hike on Vancouver Island
February 05, 2017
More snow in Greater Victoria wreaks havoc Friday evening
February 03, 2017
Snowfall results in rush hour headaches, and it's not over yet
February 03, 2017
Charges possible against Mountie in death of Const. Sarah Beckett
February 02, 2017
Dad urges for pressure on Saanich Police to solve Lindsay Buziak murder
February 02, 2017
Victoria residents remember Canadian man killed in Norway
January 31, 2017
Suspect in massacre at Quebec mosque identified as Alexandre Bissonnette
January 30, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Outpouring of support in Victoria after Quebec mosque shooting
January 30, 2017
Trump travel ban causes Vancouver Islanders to change plans
January 30, 2017

