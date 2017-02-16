OTTAWA — A federal watchdog says an executive who worked at the Public Health Agency of Canada verbally abused staff and other government employees.

Public Sector Integrity Commissioner Joe Friday says the unnamed former male employee displayed frequent tirades and outbursts of violent rage and used unprofessional language that included screaming and profanity.

The executive moved to another government department during the commissioner's investigation.

Friday informed the new department of the findings and recommended that disciplinary measures be taken.

He says the new employer, also unnamed in the report, has concluded that disciplinary action is warranted.

Friday's report says that although agency managers initially acted on harassment complaints about the executive, they should have done more follow-up.

The Canadian Press