Family stranded near Cranbrook after following GPS misdirection

The RCMP in British Columbia are encouraging holiday travellers to use common sense before blindly following their GPS system, especially in winter conditions.

Police in Cranbrook say they responded to a distress call from a family of four whose vehicle had slid off a snow-covered forest service road Thursday afternoon, about 45 kilometres outside the city.

Const. Katie Forgeron says the family, which was en route from Calgary to San Francisco, had used GPS to navigate down the unplowed service road before running into trouble.

Forgeron says the father walked for about an hour before he was able to find cell reception and call for help.

Officers located the stranded family shortly before nightfall and winched their vehicle out of the ditch before sending them on their way.

Forgeron says when it comes to winter travel, drivers should abandon the advice of poet Robert Frost and not take the road less travelled.