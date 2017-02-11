Mounties say the investigation is among their top priorities

Family and friends of missing Everett Jones, along with RCMP, are gathering for a prayer vigil one year later.

They’re meeting on Allenby Road where he was last seen.

“It’s really difficult to have Everett missing,” says his mother Myra Charlie. “I wish we could find an answer but I do thank everyone for their work and their prayers.”

Everett Jones has cognitive disabilities that made him unable to live on his own. One year ago he was 47 years old and he carried quite a rigid routine so when he didn’t return home that day his family knew something was wrong.

A massive search, involving family and numerous search and rescue members, carried on for days.

Now one year later they’re still looking and praying for answers.

“I don’t know what more we can do because you know we still have family searching today,” says Jason Seward. “It is tough.”

“He’s been gone for a year now and we’re still praying for him and still watching for him and hope the Lord will guide him back home,” says Cowichan Tribes member Ernie Rice.

Mounties say they’re leaving no stone unturned and the investigation is among their top priorities.

“We’re continuing to investigate actively,” says Insp. Ray Carfantan. “Without getting into details of the investigation we’re certainly pursuing all avenues and as I said reaching out to people, some of the most senior investigators in the province. We have asked them to look at our investigation and tell us if there’s anything we can do and we’re certainly following up on all of those leads.”

His mother among those desperately wanting to know what happened to her son, she’s praying for answers.

Anyone with information about what happened to Everett Jones should talk to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP or call Crime Stoppers.