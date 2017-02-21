WINNIPEG — Family, friends, and bus drivers gathered to say goodbye to a Winnipeg Transit driver brutally killed on the job.

The service for 58-year-old Irvine Jubal Fraser was held Tuesday at Calvary Temple.

He was stabbed at the University of Manitoba during the last stop of his shift in the early hours of Feb. 14 as he tried to get a lone passenger off the bus.

Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Winnipeg Transit drivers observed a moment of silence in honour of their slain colleague and those not at the service pulled over at safe locations and stopped their buses for one minute of silence.

The signs on the front of Winnipeg buses said “Rest in Peace #521" — Fraser’s operator badge number.

Buses in Regina also showed support for Fraser by putting black ribbons on the driver's side mirror.

“I think it’s more of a brotherhood and supporting that, again, we have a Canadian operator in service that was killed and again, just showing our support for that,” said Brad Bells, the City of Regina's director of transit.

Fraser’s son Tristan called his father the best man he knew, and said 'he’d never tell you no.’

Friends also shared fond memories of Fraser, known to many by his middle name Jubal.

He was remembered as a talkative, kind person who loved playing cards.

The pastor presiding over the service told the crowd Fraser’s life mattered, calling on the crowd to grieve together during this difficult time.

John Callahan, president of the union that represents Winnipeg bus drivers, said he was to meet with city Coun. Marty Morantz to discuss how to increase safety for drivers.

The union has called for dedicated transit cops, shields to protect operators, and it doesn’t want drivers to be responsible for fare collection anymore.

(CTV Winnipeg, CJME)

The Canadian Press