Barb Desjardins/BC Liberal Party

Barb Desjardins is making the jump from Esquimalt City Hall to provincial politics.

The three-term mayor has been officially acclaimed as the BC Liberal candidate for the riding of Esquimalt-Metchosin in the upcoming provincial election.

Desjardins also currently serves as the chair of the Capital Regional District.

She will continue in her current roles at least until the writ is dropped.

“I have a proven track record of representing my constituents,” said Desjardins in a press release late today.

“As MLA, I will stand up for the needs of Esquimalt, View Royal, Colwood, and Metchosin with the same regard.”

Desjardins was first elected to Esquimalt council in 2005 and became mayor in 2008.

She has said that she’d been in discussions to run for the BC Liberals for several years.

Desjardins will face the NDP’s Mitzi Dean who is executive director of the Pacific Centre Family Services Association.

Maurine Karagianis, the three-term NDP MLA for the riding of Esquimalt-Royal Roads, is retiring.

The BC Green Party has yet to choose a candidate.

Twitter/Maurine Karagianis and Mitzi Dean