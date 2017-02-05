Errington resident says he was hit by a plow

Errington resident Vernon Sandegren was shovelling snow off his driveway Saturday morning when he saw an approaching highways grader clearing snow.

“They’d already plowed the roads,” says Sandegren. “And he came flying up to me with his blade. He was right down on the side of the road and he was going to plow all the stuff off the side of the road into my driveway.”

Sandegren says he was standing well off the roadway and he was hoping the grader operator would lift the blade and go around his driveway. But instead he says the operator nearly hit him.

“Just parked it right in front of me just about got me with the blade about six inches from me and he’s telling me to get out of the way,” recalls Sandegren. “No go around me I’m shoveling my driveway,” he says he told the driver. Sandegren says the driver then moved the blade hitting his leg and his foot and twisting his leg.”

Sandegren says the driver then left and he went to the hospital, before filing a complaint with Emcon and an assault charge with RCMP.

“They should have a side-blade on the side of the machine and when they’re plowing the road they’re keeping it up. They get to a driveway, they drop it down,” says Sandegren.

The Highways Contractor says Sandegren was on the roadway when the incident happened.

“Being abusive and threatening to an operator is not on,” says Emcon Services President Frank Rizzardo. “We tell our guys to do whatever they have to do to avoid incidents and that’s what our operator did.”

Rizzardo says he moved his blade and drove slowly away from the area and snow would have gone off the blade at that point.

Emcon says you can add a snow gate to a grader to avoid putting snow in front of driveways but it’s not available on plows which is the most common snow removal machine used on Vancouver Island.

Emcon says if people wanted that option it would cost municipalities more money.

Sandegren says in this case the contractor just needed to lift the plow and go around him and his driveway, or even back up, but not hit him.