It was heartwarming scene on Mount Washington released five endangered Vancouver Island marmots to their wild range Wednesday.

It marks the Marmot Recovery Foundation's 500th release of a captive-bred marmot to the wild.

"This is huge for us," Cheyney Jackson of the Marmot Recovery Foundation said. "We love to see the marmots returned to where they belong. " Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard carried one of the marmots to its release. "People are pretty excited," Leonard said. "It's really special to be a part of this."