CBC Regional News

Vancouver drug users' group was once called militant. Now it's leading the prevention charge
July 17, 2017
Indigenous Games inspired B.C. mom after years of feeling ashamed
July 17, 2017
'We got what we could': Evacuees find shelter in Kamloops
July 17, 2017
Evacuees from B.C.'s fire-stricken Interior reach the Lower Mainland
July 17, 2017
'We're still screaming for people to help': Volunteers work through night helping wildfire evacuees
July 17, 2017
'Missed opportunity': B.C.'s John Horgan will skip premiers meeting in Alberta
July 17, 2017
Woman alleges she was fired from gym after sex assault by member
July 17, 2017
Medicinal and recreational cannabis should be separate, say researchers
July 17, 2017

Canadian Press

Man snaps photo of iceberg off N.L. with distinctly masculine feature

July 17, 2017

Ottawa cops ordered to pay wrongfully arrested, brutalized woman $254K

July 17, 2017

Warrant issued for Jordanian imam accused of promoting hatred in Montreal sermon

July 17, 2017

Elite Nova Scotia firefighters to battle wildfires burning across B.C.

July 17, 2017

Father of the Trans-Canada Highway’s cross-Canada excursion remembered

July 17, 2017

Feds look to shore up seniors benefits program to prevent fraud, mistakes

July 17, 2017

CHEK Sports

Game On! - July 16th, 2017
July 16, 2017
Chemainus Baseball Association welcomes Cuban team to Canada
July 16, 2017
Layritz wins District 7 Championship backed by stellar pitching
July 16, 2017
Hometown Heroes night at Western Speedway a huge success
July 16, 2017
Resetarits travels cross-country to make Shamrocks Debut
July 15, 2017
Island Athletes shine at BC Special Olympics Summer Games
July 15, 2017
Cobble Hill man says Duncan bypass would ease commute for many
July 12, 2017
Performers arrive in Victoria for first annual Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival
July 11, 2017
Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger
July 10, 2017
Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants speed limit changes on Malahat
July 10, 2017
Think your car doesn't get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again
July 07, 2017
CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping
July 06, 2017
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death
July 04, 2017
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year
July 02, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria
July 02, 2017
Victoria welcomes 152 new Canadians in a special citizenship ceremony
July 01, 2017

