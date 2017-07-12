Eight stories in the news for today, July 12

Eight stories in the news for Wednesday, July 12

———

B.C. FIREFIGHTERS BRACE FOR LIGHTNING, WIND

Firefighters on the front lines of British Columbia's raging wildfires are bracing for lightning and wind today, with all eyes on Williams Lake where more than 10,000 people are under an evacuation alert. Residents have been told to be ready to leave at a moment's notice because the weather could push fires toward the city at a rapid pace. More than 14,000 people have been displaced by about 200 fires burning across the province.

———

B.C. WILDFIRES THREATEN AS MANY AS 20,000 CATTLE

Ranchers fleeing wildfires in British Columbia's Interior are leaving behind an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 cattle, hoping the animals' instincts will keep them safe. The head of the B.C. Cattleman's Association said there are many ranches in the Cariboo region, where dozens of fires have started since last week. With many cows dispersed for summer grazing, many ranchers didn't have time to collect and move their herds.

———

BANK OF CANADA RATE DECISION COMING TODAY

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its key interest rate target later today, and expectations are it will raise it for the first time in nearly seven years. Many economists expect the central bank to raise the rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.75 per cent. This would increase the costs of variable rate mortgages, home equity lines of credit and other loans linked to the big bank prime rates.

———

NDP LEADERSHIP CONTENDERS UNITE AROUND CLIMATE

NDP leadership contenders found some common ground in their fifth debate in Saskatoon Tuesday night in criticizing Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister for their opposition to carbon pricing. The next debates are slated for August in Victoria and Montreal as well as in Vancouver in September. The party will choose Tom Mulcair's replacement in October.

———

PM TRUDEAU TO MEET VP PENCE IN U.S.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence later this week while they both attend a conference of U.S. state governors in Rhode Island. A Canadian official says the meeting was arranged before the latest headlines involving U.S. President Donald Trump's family contacts with Russians. Trudeau will deliver a speech and hold a more informal public exchange with the governors on Friday.

———

MANITOBA POLLING PEOPLE ON POT USE

The Manitoba government plans to ask residents about their marijuana use and what kind of rules they would like to see when recreational pot use is legalized next year. The provincial liquor and gaming authority is looking for a company to conduct 15-minute surveys of at least 1,200 Manitobans in the coming months as it prepares for the new federal law.

———

MIRVISH REVEALS CANADIAN 'COME FROM AWAY' CAST

"Come From Away" will feature an all-Canadian cast when the hit homegrown musical returns to Toronto next year with a new production. Co-created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the Tony-winning musical is set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks. Performances are slated to begin at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto on Feb. 13, 2018.

———

'O CANADA' AT ALL-STAR GAME DRAWS CRITICISM

The singing of the Canadian anthem at Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is once again coming under fire. Canadian singer Jocelyn Alice has been roundly criticized on social media after she seemed to giggle during her rendition of "O Canada" before the mid-summer classic in Miami. This comes a year after a member of The Tenors drew online scorn for changing the lyrics of 'O Canada' at the All-Star game in San Diego.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— New Brunswick's chief medical officer will provide an update on the provincial task group on opioids.

— Joey Crier and Tasha Mack, charged in the recent death of a toddler found outside an Edmonton church, will appear in court.

— NHL superstar Sidney Crosby will meet with the media in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S.

The Canadian Press