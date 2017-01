Snow is likely tonight as moisture from the the North will track South and meet the cold arctic air.

Look for about 2 to 5 cm’s over the East Island and Alberni valley with lows dropping to 0 or -1.

Friday morning will see more flurries for those areas but more of a rain/snow mix for Greater Victoria and highs of 3.

Another system will push up from the South on Saturday bringing another round of wet flurries.