It’s an unsettled pattern for the next several days as a series of Pacific fronts creep in. Look for clouds, showers and lows of 6 tonight with more on and off showers Thursday, and highs slightly above normal at 8. This pattern of showery but mild days should continue into the end of the week and into the weekend.

