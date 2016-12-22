Look for a few showers tonight lows of 2 with possible wet flurries to show up Friday morning over the higher elevations. Highs tomorrow will be below normal at 4 in spotty showers. Clear skies and sunshine arrive by Christmas Eve but temperatures will be chilly with highs around 2 or 3 Saturday and Christmas Day.
Ed’s Forecast: Few showers or wet flurries before the sunshine comes
