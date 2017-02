Heavy rain will be the story for the West and East Island tonight. Tofino is expected to get 20-30 mm’s and Port Alberni could see as much as 40-50 mm’s of rain while Campbell River and the East Island could pick up 25 mm’s. Lows will be mild at 7 with rain and strong SE winds for the South Island with showers wind and a few clear breaks ahead Thursday and a high of 11.