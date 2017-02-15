Heavy rain will be the story for the West and East Island tonight. Tofino is expected to get 20-30 mm’s and Port Alberni could see as much as 40-50 mm’s of rain while Campbell River and the East Island could pick up 25 mm’s. Lows will be mild at 7 with rain and strong SE winds for the South Island with showers wind and a few clear breaks ahead Thursday and a high of 11.
Ed’s Forecast: Rainfall Warnings for the West and East Island tonight coupled with strong SE wind
Heavy rain will be the story for the West and East Island tonight. Tofino is expected to get 20-30 mm’s and Port Alberni could see as much as 40-50 mm’s of rain while Campbell River and the East Island could pick up 25 mm’s. Lows will be mild at 7 with rain and strong SE winds for the South Island with showers wind and a few clear breaks ahead Thursday and a high of 11.