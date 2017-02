A series of Pacific Frontal bands will push in tonight setting up a rain and wind trend for a few days. Heavy rain for the West coast could bring over 100 mm’s of rain by Wed night to Tofino. A wind warning is up for the North Island and rain could total 45 mm’s for Port Hardy by wed evening. Greater Victoria will see rain and Se wind tonight with a low of 6 and about 5-10 mm’s of additional rain Wed with highs of 10. More wet weather is ahead for Thur and Fri.