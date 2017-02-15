Eastern N.L. being walloped by winter storm that hammered Maritimes

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The blizzard that walloped the Maritimes was hitting eastern Newfoundland today with heavy winds and snow.

The storm had already dropped over 40 cm of snow on the Avalon peninsula and it was predicted to continue snowing through the day just as another system was heading for Atlantic Canada Thursday.

Schools and universities are closed and many public services in St. John's aren't operating, with buses suspending their service possibly until later in the day.

Areas outside the Avalon were also hit, with central Newfoundland receiving 10 to 15 cm of new snow and winds gusting to 110 km/h in areas along the southern and northeastern coasts.

Environment Canada meteorologist David Neil says the St. John's airport had already recorded 53 cm of snow this morning and could get another 10 cm before the system moves out.

Vast areas of the Maritimes were snowed under Monday from a blizzard that dumped almost 80 cm of snow at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown in central New Brunswick, with wind gusts reaching 120 kilometres per hour along the coast near Halifax.

The Canadian Press