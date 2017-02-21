Police in Duncan/North Cowichan are asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year old girl.

Dallas MacLeod was last seen on Monday, February 13th.

She is described as Caucasian female with blond hair and blue eyes.

Dallas is 5’1″ tall and weighs 119 lbs.

She has pierced nose and was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, brown moccasins and a grey backpack

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Dallas MacLeod is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.