A 12-year-old Duncan girl is sharing her story this Pink Shirt Day to show that despite big strides to stop bullying, it is still having a major impact on our children.



Climbing trees and talking about her favourite subject at school, 12 year old Agnes Smith’s face lights up.

“I like doing math,” says the Duncan girl.

But what she’s subjected to there in the form of bullying, brings her to tears.

“People are being bullies and swearing at me,” she says. “They hate me.”

Her parents say despite several appointments with their daughter’s school, transferring her to a new elementary and now these First Nations advocates also meeting with the Cowichan School District the small girl is still hurting and afraid to return because of continued incidents.

“She was at Alexander Elementary and it got so bad that we had to move her to Khowhemun,” says her father William Smith.

“It got to the point where she was starting to really hurt herself,” says her mother Lily Jim.

Rod Allen is the Superintendent of the Cowichan School District and says reporting these incidents is key. Staff are mandated to react to them in 24 hours. But he also says the rate of bullying in schools appears to be dropping.

“We’re seeing lots of reporting of bullying and again which is good because we are seeing it and can shine a light on that and try to react to it but I think certainly anyone who is involved with lots of kids is a really caring, supportive group of young people,” says Allen

First Nations advocates Patti Williams and Lorissa Peters think new policies to build empathy in bullies need to adopted in our schools. Instead of just punishment.

“He gets his recess cut off, he gets his privileges of playing outside cut off and I said but where’s the structure for teaching him? He’s just going to sit there? What is he going to learn sitting there?” says Lorissa Peters.

“I hope things change. It’s not just my kid,” says William Smith.

To allow kids like Agnes the chance to enjoy their childhoods and not be scared to go to school.