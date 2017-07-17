Fire crews on Salt Spring Island are watching the drying conditions closely as the fire dangers sits at high on that Gulf Island. Skye Ryan reports.

Salt Spring Island Fire Protection District Fire Chief Arjuna George was busy checking his radios Monday and making sure fire rescue equipment was ready for when the inevitable fire calls begin to come in.

"There is hayfields, there is poor drainage areas and one cigarette butt could start a wildfire on SaltSpring for sure," George said.

Fortunately, George says cool mornings and the wet cool spring seems to have delayed the onset of an extreme fire danger on this and other Gulf Islands.



"Usually at this time of year we're usually into more of a hazard environment," George said. I think with the wet spring it definitely changed. We might be seeing brush fires into October, who knows."

To help with the current wildfires in the Interior, Salt Spring has sent three firefighters and a water tender truck and may be sending more this week. All the while remaining conscious conditions on Salt Spring could dry out fast and need all the manpower they can get.