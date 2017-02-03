A shocking verdict was delivered Friday in a Courtenay courtroom, in the hit and run trial of a man accused of hitting a Courtenay teacher and leaving him to die in a ditch.

Paul Bally was a beloved member of the Comox Valley and his tragic death led to outcry and a massive search for the suspect vehicle. But a trial judge found the driver responsible for hitting Bally didn’t intend to do it, accepting his excuse he thought he’d hit a deer instead.

Surrounded by family and friends Paul Bally’s widow Evelyn, left court Friday shocked by the verdict that’s found her husband’s killer not guilty. Even the crown prosecutor appeared visibly upset.

“I send my deepest condolences to the Bally family,” said Crown Prosecutor John Boccabella. “And my thanks to the RCMP investigation team working this case,” he added before walking away without taking questions.

The driver that evidence proved killed Paul Bally and is walking away a free man, had nothing to say.

“Please respect our privacy,” Timothy Prad said, putting up his hand to cameras.

56 year old Timothy Prad was charged with failing to stop his vehicle and give assistance and dangerous driving, for the hit and run death of Paul Bally in Devcember 2014. The father of two had been cycling on a dark night while wearing reflective gear and lights on this stretch of the Old Island Highway near Fanny Bay. When he was hit, the vehicle and driver responsible left the scene and Bally was found hours later by his worried wife who’d gone out searching for him.

“You left him in the ditch for me to find in the mud,” said Evelyn Bally in a December 2014 press conference appealing for the driver to come forward.

Prad and his badly damaged vehicle were located the next day following a manhunt. Court heard, unaware that when he thought he’d hit a deer the night before he’d really killed a man.

“It was a difficult decision for the trial judge,” said Prad’s Defense Doug Marion. “It was a considered decision he applied the appropriate authorities and I think it was the right decision. He thought he hit a deer and there are thousands of deer out there.”

Judge Peter Doherty believed Prad who never wavered from his story, that he thought it was a deer. He had struck three deer before, one just a month before.

Doherty told court in his reasons.

“The next day he drove his damaged pick-up to work, through the roadblock at the scene of the crash, past the RCMP station and to 19 Wing Comox. Where he didn’t hide his truck.”

The judge didn’t blame Bally for the collision but also said Prad couldn’t be found criminally responsible.

“No matter what steps he took there was always the danger that someone simply wouldn’t see him,” said Marion. “And that’s what happened here. It was an accident.”

Leaving this still grieving community to try to find closure without a conviction.