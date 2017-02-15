CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Premier's hacking allegations hits close to home for sister of Roderick MacIsaac
February 15, 2017
Stuart McLean, CBC Radio host and award-winning humorist, dead at 68
February 15, 2017
Raging Grannies celebrates its 30th anniversary
February 15, 2017
Public inquest to be held into death of man shot by transit police
February 15, 2017
Avalanche Canada presents findings on deadly McBride avalanche at upcoming safety seminars
February 15, 2017
Aunt of drowned Syrian child Alan Kurdi to release memoir
February 15, 2017
Icy closure of B.C. highway a warning for more than those trapped in cars
February 15, 2017
Suspect sought after bus driver assaulted in West Kelowna
February 15, 2017
West Kelowna cracking down on marijuana businesses
February 15, 2017
Metro Vancouver homeless count looking for volunteers
February 15, 2017

Canadian Press

Family of one of two Calgary pilots who died Monday in crash makes statement

February 15, 2017

A crush of crises all but buries the young Trump White House

February 15, 2017

Douglas Garland arrested more than 2 weeks after couple, grandson disappeared

February 15, 2017

Douglas Garland’s previous life not revealed to triple-murder jury

February 15, 2017

Testimony of missing boy’s father wasn’t heard by jury in triple-murder case

February 15, 2017

CHEK Sports

CHEK Sports Plays of the Week Feb 14th
February 14, 2017
Game On! 2/12/17
February 12, 2017
Royals split with the Blazers
February 12, 2017
Grizzlies can smell Island Division title
February 12, 2017
Sitton's late game heroics sends Vikes to Playoffs
February 12, 2017
Duncan's George Barton scores in debut as Canada defeats Chile
February 12, 2017
Outhouse outduels Ingram in triumphant shootout win
February 11, 2017
Royals host the Blazers back-to-back
February 10, 2017
Steve Duffy shares his 44 years of experience
February 10, 2017
Vic High looks to return to basketball glory
February 10, 2017

Top Stories

Snow clearing costs piling up this season
February 14, 2017
Throne speech promises to 'pay back' B.C. taxpayers
February 14, 2017
Allegations of neglect at Campbell River care home
February 13, 2017
Hundreds gather for Stolen Sisters march in Victoria
February 12, 2017
Premier Christy Clark apologizes to NDP Leader John Horgan
February 10, 2017
Slush, mushy mess after South Island snowstorm
February 09, 2017
Commuter chaos as snow storm brings Victoria roads to a standstill
February 08, 2017
Storm Update #3: More closures, worsening road conditions
February 08, 2017
Storm Update #2: Conditions deteriorating as snowfall increases
February 08, 2017
Updated: Winter storm warning for parts of Vancouver Island and BC Coast
February 08, 2017

