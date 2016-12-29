Domestic dispute turns into attempted murder

One man remains in custody after Victoria Police say a road rage incident turned into attempted murder.

Investigators believe Sebastien Normandin, 46, intentionally drove at two people in another vehicle in an attempt to harm them.

Police say Normandin has a long history of domestic violence with one of the two victims. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The incident occurred on the evening of Dec. 27 at approximately 6:40 p.m. in the 1000-block of Gillespie Place.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle with significant damage. One of the people involved suffered non-life threatening injuries, but neither of the two victims were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to police.

Normandin will make his next court appearance on Jan. 4.