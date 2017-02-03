WATCH: Oak Bay fire fighters stop man from running inside a burning building to save his dog. Crews rescued and revived the dog using a pet mask. Isabelle Raghem reports.

When the blaze broke out in Oak Bay Thursday afternoon, fire crews say the rescued home owner had one thing on his mind.

“He kept saying my dog, my dog and he tried to force his way back into the house so I had to physically subdue him and pull him away from the house to get him back ,” says Oak Bay Acting Assistant Fire Chief Jason Joynson.

When crews arrived, the Transit Rd. home was engulfed in flames.

The owner escaped without injuries, but his dog was found lifeless on the kitchen floor.

“He was originally unconscious in the building. We brought him out and revived him through our oxygen therapy and with the assistance of BC ambulance then it was transferred to animal control who took him to Roderick for the central care hospital,” says Oak Bay Fire Chief Dave Cockle.

The fire fighter who restrained the owner says the rescue happened in the nick of time and the outcome could have been much worse.

“As they brought the pet out, the fire had flashed back up. So had the owner been in there he would have delayed us significantly in being able to effect that rescue, and quite potentially we would have lost the owner and the pet and put ourselves in a bigger risk. It was perfect timing for us to get in there at the time that we did,” explains Joynson.

A specialized pet mask, donated to the hall two years ago, was also key to the revival.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, which is considered to be not-suspicious.

Oak Bay Fire says they hope this can be a reminder to home owners not to run back into a building for pets or belongings.

There are no update on the dog’s condition Friday afternoon, but at last check, the dog was in recovery at a Victoria animal hospital.