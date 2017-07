The South Island’s top 11 and 12-year-old baseball players are vying for little league supremacy this week in the District 7 playoffs.

The winner of the local tournament advances to the provincials later this month, which this year are hosted by Victoria's Beacon Hill Little League. The winner of provincials heads to Medicine Hat, Alta. to compete in the nationals. Canada will send its top team to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.