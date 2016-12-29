CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Crash leads to attempted murder charges after Victoria collision
December 29, 2016
Tumbler Ridge to ring in new year with return of mining jobs
December 29, 2016
Abbotsford police continue search for missing pregnant woman
December 29, 2016
Booze, brawls and Backstreet Boys: Remembering a legendary B.C. nightclub
December 29, 2016
Dairy Queen hep A case prompts immunization push in Clearwater, B.C.
December 29, 2016

Canadian Press

The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

December 29, 2016

‘Godfather of Grass’ extradition hearing in Montreal deferred until Jan. 13

December 29, 2016

Judge orders evaluation of Dylann Roof before sentencing

December 29, 2016

Volunteer firefighter charged in series of summer Nova Scotia blazes

December 29, 2016

Death of star New Brunswick cyclist prompts rally for road safety changes

December 29, 2016

CHEK Sports

Victoria Royals take two from the Cougars
December 28, 2016
The Soy-Effect
December 28, 2016
SMUS student leading the way on the field and the court
December 28, 2016
Victoria Royals hammer Prince George Cougars 5-1
December 27, 2016
Victoria Royals hope to regain last season's 'killer instinct'
December 27, 2016

2016 Top Stories

TOP STORIES OF 2016: Cst. Sara Beckett killed
December 19, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Royal Visit to Victoria
December 20, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria Police chief scandal
December 21, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: The fentanyl crisis
December 27, 2016
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Victoria's tent city
December 22, 2016

Top Stories

Top 10 reasons to NOT call 9-1-1 in British Columbia
December 29, 2016
Domestic dispute turns into attempted murder
December 29, 2016
Nanaimo City Hall shut down due to injection site concerns
December 29, 2016
Body found in burned out car in Port Renfrew
December 29, 2016
Teen overdose deaths on the rise in B.C. as fentanyl use spreads
December 28, 2016
More than 300 people have already used Victoria's first public 'safe' injection site
December 28, 2016

