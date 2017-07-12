Death of missing boy in Rankin Inlet now considered a homicide: RCMP

RANKIN INLET, Nunavut — Nunavut RCMP say the death of a missing boy has been ruled a homicide.

The 11-year-old boy, who police initially said was 12, had been missing for five days.

Searchers located his remains July 8 in an industrial area in Rankin Inlet.

RCMP say the autopsy is complete and his death is now considered a homicide.

Investigators are still waiting to positively identify the victim so his name is not being released.

They're asking anyone who may have information to call the Rankin Inlet RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The Canadian Press